Sanae Takaichi's Landmark Victory Shaping Future of Japan-India Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her substantial victory in Japan's House of Representatives elections. Takaichi's ruling coalition is poised to achieve a single-party majority. Modi emphasized the importance of the India-Japan partnership for global peace and expressed confidence in its continued strength under Takaichi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, acknowledging her significant victory in the House of Representatives elections.

Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition is on the verge of securing a single-party majority in the parliamentary vote held on Sunday.

Modi highlighted the critical role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in fostering global peace and prosperity. He expressed confidence in Takaichi's leadership to elevate India-Japan relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

