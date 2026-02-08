Sanae Takaichi's Landmark Victory Shaping Future of Japan-India Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, acknowledging her significant victory in the House of Representatives elections.

Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition is on the verge of securing a single-party majority in the parliamentary vote held on Sunday.

Modi highlighted the critical role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in fostering global peace and prosperity. He expressed confidence in Takaichi's leadership to elevate India-Japan relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)