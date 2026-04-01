South Korea and Indonesia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership

South Korea and Indonesia are on the brink of upgrading their bilateral relations. This development was announced by Seoul's presidential Blue House on Wednesday, amidst a visit from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for a summit with President Lee Jae Myung.

This strategic move is anticipated to bolster trade, investment, and defense ties between the two nations. Moreover, there is an expectation to strengthen cooperation in various emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure, shipbuilding, nuclear power, energy conversion, and cultural industries, according to a statement from the Blue House.

The meeting indicates a significant step toward forging a special comprehensive strategic partnership, reflecting both countries' commitment to deepening collaboration in new growth areas for mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)