Political Turmoil in Punjab: AAP and Congress Clash Over Dalit Remarks
The AAP in Punjab criticized Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for alleged derogatory remarks against Dalit Minister Harbhajan Singh. AAP demanded an apology, accusing Congress of an anti-Dalit mindset. Congress rebutted, labeling AAP's claims politically motivated and defending Bajwa's statements as non-casteist.
Chandigarh
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, accusing him of making derogatory comments against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, joined by fellow ministers, asserted that Bajwa's remarks insult the Dalit community and demanded an apology within 24 hours.
In defense, Congress leaders argued that AAP is twisting facts for political gains, claiming Bajwa's comments were not casteist.
