Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Takes the Lead in Tight Thai Election

The Bhumjaithai party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is leading in Thailand's general election with 195 seats after most votes have been counted. The People's Party is second, followed by Pheu Thai. The election might lead to a coalition government amidst slow economic growth and nationalist sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:54 IST
Bhumjaithai Takes the Lead in Tight Thai Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Bhumjaithai party, under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has established a commanding lead in Thailand's general election, unofficial results suggest. With 90% of votes counted, Bhumjaithai has secured 195 seats, just shy of the 251 needed for a majority in the 500-member House of Representatives.

Despite this lead, the possibility of a coalition government looms, as the People's Party holds 114 seats and Pheu Thai 78, based on the Election Commission's tally. The election unfolds against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth and a surge in nationalist sentiment.

Notably, a referendum was held alongside the election, with around 60% supporting a constitutional change. This is seen as pivotal for reducing military and judicial influence, although some warn of potential instability.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
2
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
3
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global
4
Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026