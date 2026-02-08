Bhumjaithai Takes the Lead in Tight Thai Election
The Bhumjaithai party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is leading in Thailand's general election with 195 seats after most votes have been counted. The People's Party is second, followed by Pheu Thai. The election might lead to a coalition government amidst slow economic growth and nationalist sentiments.
- Country:
- Thailand
The Bhumjaithai party, under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has established a commanding lead in Thailand's general election, unofficial results suggest. With 90% of votes counted, Bhumjaithai has secured 195 seats, just shy of the 251 needed for a majority in the 500-member House of Representatives.
Despite this lead, the possibility of a coalition government looms, as the People's Party holds 114 seats and Pheu Thai 78, based on the Election Commission's tally. The election unfolds against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth and a surge in nationalist sentiment.
Notably, a referendum was held alongside the election, with around 60% supporting a constitutional change. This is seen as pivotal for reducing military and judicial influence, although some warn of potential instability.