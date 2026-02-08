Bhumjaithai Takes the Lead in Tight Thai Election

The Bhumjaithai party, under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has established a commanding lead in Thailand's general election, unofficial results suggest. With 90% of votes counted, Bhumjaithai has secured 195 seats, just shy of the 251 needed for a majority in the 500-member House of Representatives.

Despite this lead, the possibility of a coalition government looms, as the People's Party holds 114 seats and Pheu Thai 78, based on the Election Commission's tally. The election unfolds against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth and a surge in nationalist sentiment.

Notably, a referendum was held alongside the election, with around 60% supporting a constitutional change. This is seen as pivotal for reducing military and judicial influence, although some warn of potential instability.