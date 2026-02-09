Historic Win: Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Female Leader
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made history as Japan's first female leader, following a significant election victory endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Her policies, including tax cuts and increased military spending, aim to strengthen Japan's defense against China but have caused market concerns.
In a historic move, Sanae Takaichi has been elected as Japan's first female Prime Minister, a victory that has sent ripples through global politics and financial markets.
With a coalition victory, Takaichi plans to implement sweeping tax cuts and bolster military spending as a countermeasure to China's influence. These initiatives are already causing some hesitation in financial circles.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Takaichi before the election, offered his congratulations, highlighting the significance of her leadership and decision-making prowess.