BJP's People-Centric Vision for Tamil Nadu: A New Era of Development

The BJP's manifesto for Tamil Nadu's Assembly election focuses on people-centric issues and development. A committee, led by Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, is consulting various stakeholders to address agriculture, welfare, and governance. Public feedback is being gathered to shape the comprehensive vision document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:08 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu with a manifesto that prioritizes people-centric issues and lays out a development-oriented roadmap for the state. The senior BJP leader indicated the manifesto would address various aspects such as agriculture, temple reforms, education, and youth engagement, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the populace.

A 13-member committee, headed by former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, is spearheading the efforts to draft the comprehensive document. They are actively consulting stakeholders, including small traders, industrialists, and the general public, to ensure the manifesto resonates with the needs and aspirations of different society segments.

As part of the campaign titled 'Makkalukkaga Makkalidamirundhu' (For the People, From the People), the BJP has launched a special campaign to collect citizen opinions, including deploying a suggestion box-equipped vehicle to collect feedback. The party's effort is reminiscent of its previous campaign, 'Thamaraiyin Tholainokku', and aims to build on past successes by closely engaging with the public to formulate impactful electoral promises.

