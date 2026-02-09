Rijiju Slams Congress MPs for Disruptions in Lok Sabha

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday lambasted Congress MPs for disrupting Lok Sabha activities. He accused the opposition party of unruly conduct inside the Speaker's chamber, aimed at stalling Parliament. Rijiju's comments came after Speaker Om Birla advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend Parliament to avert any unpleasant incidents.

Rijiju criticized the Congress party, saying, "There aren't enough words to condemn the behavior of the Congress MPs." He claimed that the opposition plans chaos when the PM enters the House. The Minister emphasized the government's eagerness to proceed with parliamentary business, hampered by continued disruptions.

He further highlighted that debates such as the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address haven't occurred due to Congress's deliberate obstructions. Rijiju expressed concern that ongoing disruptions could harm opposition MPs the most by preventing them from debating the Budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)