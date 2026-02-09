Left Menu

Opposition to Seek Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Controversy

The Opposition is planning to move a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for preventing Rahul Gandhi from speaking in the House. This move, to be proposed under Article 94-C, requires signatures from 100 MPs and was decided in a meeting led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • Country:
  • India

The political temperature in India is set to rise as the Opposition plans to initiate a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The move follows Speaker Birla's decision to prevent Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Sources indicate that the resolution, to be moved under Article 94-C of the Constitution, is gathering momentum with the signatures of 100 MPs required for its introduction in the House. The measure has been further fueled by the Speaker's inaction against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is accused of making baseless allegations against female Congress MPs.

The decision to advance the resolution was agreed upon at a meeting convened by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by TMC, DMK, SP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (sp), and RSP, highlighting a united Opposition front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

