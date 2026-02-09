Prabowo's Diplomatic Trip to the U.S.: Peace and Trade on the Agenda

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to visit the United States on February 19, as part of discussions surrounding President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, an official confirmed on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi indicated that Indonesia aims to use the visit as an opportunity to secure a trade agreement with the U.S.

This engagement comes amid efforts to bolster diplomatic relations between the two countries and could potentially open new avenues for economic exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)