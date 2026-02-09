Standoff in Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi's Speech Demand Halts Proceedings

In a dramatic standoff on Monday, proceedings in the Lok Sabha came to a halt as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanded to address the House before budget discussions commenced. The contentious issue arose during the afternoon session after two earlier adjournments.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor was called to begin the debate but insisted that Gandhi, as Leader of Opposition, be allowed to speak. Chairperson Sandhya Ray's refusal, citing lack of prior agreements, led to further contention among the members.

This disagreement prompted an intervention from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who contested claims of a pre-discussed arrangement. The continued deadlock forced Ray to adjourn the House for the remainder of the day, leaving critical discussions delayed.

