KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Misconduct and Incompetence Ahead of Polls

Bharat Rashtra Samiti's Working President KT Rama Rao has launched a stinging critique of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of unethical practices and incompetence. During a public address in Bhupalpally, KTR claimed Reddy was once caught with money bags, allegedly attempting to sway legislators for the advantage of Andhra's CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Highlighting concerns over the Telangana Chief Minister's leadership, KTR argued that Revanth Reddy often uses harsh and aggressive language when confronted with questions about the state's welfare schemes. According to KTR, instead of providing transparency, Reddy resorts to threats, which detracts from meaningful political discourse.

Furthermore, KTR questioned Revanth Reddy's involvement in the Telangana statehood movement and criticized his use of abusive language against former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao and others. Recapping past controversies, KTR attacked Reddy's track record, labeling him ineffective and disparaging, particularly in his approach toward the public, opposition, and women.

