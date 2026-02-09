BJP's Nitin Nabin: Nation First, Organization Second, Self Last

Left Menu

BJP president Nitin Nabin emphasized the party's principle of prioritizing the nation over self-interest, during his first hometown visit after his leadership appointment. He commended workers' sacrifices and foresaw growth, urging young members not to lose hope while highlighting the party's role in achieving India's development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:09 IST
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

During his first visit home as BJP president, Nitin Nabin reiterated the party's philosophy of prioritizing the nation above all else. He claimed opposing parties focus on self-interest, while BJP workers sacrifice without concern for personal gain. He praised their dedication in challenging states like Kerala and West Bengal.

Nabin, now the national president at 45, encouraged party workers not to despair if things don't always go their way, promising bright futures and growth within the organization. He used his success story as inspiration, emphasizing that merit and hard work will not go unnoticed in the party's hierarchy.

Highlighting Bihar's pivotal role in national progress, Nabin stated that great performance by party members would credit him, while failures would be his responsibility. He claimed that PM Modi views India's vast population as assets, contrasting it with past leadership under Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

