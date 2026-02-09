BJP's Nitin Nabin: Nation First, Organization Second, Self Last

During his first visit home as BJP president, Nitin Nabin reiterated the party's philosophy of prioritizing the nation above all else. He claimed opposing parties focus on self-interest, while BJP workers sacrifice without concern for personal gain. He praised their dedication in challenging states like Kerala and West Bengal.

Nabin, now the national president at 45, encouraged party workers not to despair if things don't always go their way, promising bright futures and growth within the organization. He used his success story as inspiration, emphasizing that merit and hard work will not go unnoticed in the party's hierarchy.

Highlighting Bihar's pivotal role in national progress, Nabin stated that great performance by party members would credit him, while failures would be his responsibility. He claimed that PM Modi views India's vast population as assets, contrasting it with past leadership under Congress.

