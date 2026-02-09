Union Minister Slams Telangana CM Over 'Revanth Khan' Remark
G Kishan Reddy criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for seeking minority votes by referring to himself as 'Revanth Khan.' He accused the CM of making controversial comments in a bid to gain electoral advantages and alleged misuse of state resources for political purposes.
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has castigated Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over comments aimed at wooing minority voters by labeling himself as 'Revanth Khan'.
During a BJP campaign roadshow in Ramagundam, Reddy highlighted the CM's past remarks implying strong ties between Congress and the Muslim community.
The minister further accused both Congress and the BRS of misappropriating resources from Singareni Collieries for political gains, claiming the Telangana government owes the company Rs 51,000 crore.
