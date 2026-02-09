Starmer's Storm: UK Diplomacy and Epstein Scandal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting to retain his position amid mounting controversy following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. The resignation comes in the wake of revelations linking a political appointee to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

McSweeney, responsible for appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the US, stepped down as Epstein's files revealed Mandelson's connections. These details sparked a UK police investigation. While McSweeney took full responsibility in his departure letter, Starmer faces criticism from within his party.

Opposition parties intensified calls for accountability, questioning the integrity of the vetting process. Meanwhile, Starmer issued an apology to Epstein's victims while seeking to stabilize his leadership amidst internal and external scrutiny.

