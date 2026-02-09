Starmer's Storm: UK Diplomacy and Epstein Scandal
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure following the resignation of his top aide, Morgan McSweeney, over a controversial ambassadorial appointment linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer faces scrutiny from his party as a crucial meeting approaches. Opposition calls for accountability mount as revelations unfold.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting to retain his position amid mounting controversy following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. The resignation comes in the wake of revelations linking a political appointee to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
McSweeney, responsible for appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the US, stepped down as Epstein's files revealed Mandelson's connections. These details sparked a UK police investigation. While McSweeney took full responsibility in his departure letter, Starmer faces criticism from within his party.
Opposition parties intensified calls for accountability, questioning the integrity of the vetting process. Meanwhile, Starmer issued an apology to Epstein's victims while seeking to stabilize his leadership amidst internal and external scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK leader Starmer's chief of staff resigns over appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador despite Epstein ties, reports AP.
Controversy Erupts Over UK Ambassador Appointment
Starmer's Crisis: Mandelson Appointment Shakes Labour Party
Starmer's Leadership on the Brink: Mandelson Scandal Rocks Labour Party