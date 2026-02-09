Left Menu

Starmer's Storm: UK Diplomacy and Epstein Scandal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure following the resignation of his top aide, Morgan McSweeney, over a controversial ambassadorial appointment linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer faces scrutiny from his party as a crucial meeting approaches. Opposition calls for accountability mount as revelations unfold.

Updated: 09-02-2026 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting to retain his position amid mounting controversy following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. The resignation comes in the wake of revelations linking a political appointee to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

McSweeney, responsible for appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the US, stepped down as Epstein's files revealed Mandelson's connections. These details sparked a UK police investigation. While McSweeney took full responsibility in his departure letter, Starmer faces criticism from within his party.

Opposition parties intensified calls for accountability, questioning the integrity of the vetting process. Meanwhile, Starmer issued an apology to Epstein's victims while seeking to stabilize his leadership amidst internal and external scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

