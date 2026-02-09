Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: SP Protests Against Government Policies

Samajwadi Party MLAs staged a vociferous protest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, decrying the special intensive revision exercise and perceived insults to historical icon Ahilyabai Holkar. The protest coincided with the governor's address, with SP members labeling it a 'bundle of lies' and demanding accountability.

MLAs waved placards condemning the treatment of Dalits and minorities, accusing the BJP-led government of neglecting marginalized communities. Slogans like 'Insult to Mata Ahilyabai will not be tolerated' resonated throughout the assembly, reflecting the party's discontent with the governing body.

The protests underscored tensions over issues like discrepancies in electoral rolls and claims of governmental negligence towards the PDA (Picchde Dalit Alpsankhyak) community. SP members, undeterred by gubernatorial proceedings, highlighted these grievances, demanding transparency and justice.

