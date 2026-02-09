Left Menu

Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: SP Protests Against Government Policies

Samajwadi Party legislators protested inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, raising issues such as electoral roll revisions and alleged insults to historical figures. They criticized the governor's address as false and accused the BJP of anti-people policies, particularly against backward and minority communities.

Updated: 09-02-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:36 IST
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: SP Protests Against Government Policies
Samajwadi Party MLAs staged a vociferous protest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, decrying the special intensive revision exercise and perceived insults to historical icon Ahilyabai Holkar. The protest coincided with the governor's address, with SP members labeling it a 'bundle of lies' and demanding accountability.

MLAs waved placards condemning the treatment of Dalits and minorities, accusing the BJP-led government of neglecting marginalized communities. Slogans like 'Insult to Mata Ahilyabai will not be tolerated' resonated throughout the assembly, reflecting the party's discontent with the governing body.

The protests underscored tensions over issues like discrepancies in electoral rolls and claims of governmental negligence towards the PDA (Picchde Dalit Alpsankhyak) community. SP members, undeterred by gubernatorial proceedings, highlighted these grievances, demanding transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

