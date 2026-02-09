West Bengal Congress Protests EC's Voter Roll Actions

In a charged demonstration in central Kolkata, the West Bengal Congress expressed fierce opposition to the Election Commission's efforts to trim the electoral rolls, which they allege unjustly affect genuine voters. The protest, spearheaded by state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, commenced close to Bankshall Court and advanced towards the CEO Office.

Sarkar delivered a vehement speech, accusing the Election Commission of a "direct assault on democracy" by removing names using what he termed as "so-called logical discrepancies". His critique highlighted potential disenfranchisement impacts, particularly on impoverished and marginalized groups.

Determined to safeguard voter rights, Sarkar vowed ongoing agitation unless the EC assures transparency in the electoral roll revision process. He stressed the party's commitment to preventing any arbitrary removal of voters from the rolls.

