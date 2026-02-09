Left Menu

Unprecedented Silence in Parliament: Tharoor Questions Denial of Gandhi’s Speech

Shashi Tharoor criticized the alleged denial of speaking rights to Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, describing it as 'bizarre'. Tharoor argued against the parliamentary tradition breach, where Gandhi was prevented from voicing concerns before the Union Budget discussion, leading to the House's adjournment amidst the political stalemate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has raised concerns over what he describes as the denial of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's right to speak in the Lok Sabha, labeling the situation as 'absolutely bizarre'.

Tharoor was set to initiate the discussion on the Union Budget but allowed Gandhi to voice his concerns first. Both their microphones were subsequently cut, leading to questions about parliamentary conduct and the government's intentions.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid disagreements between the government and opposition over Gandhi's speech, highlighting a breach in tradition and a call for fair debate in the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

