Assam's Political Clash: Controversial Video Sparks Genocide Allegations

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of inciting violence against Muslims. Gogoi's claims stem from a now-deleted video allegedly showing Sarma targeting people with Muslim stereotypes, which he argues promotes genocide.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media, purportedly shared by the state's ruling BJP, displayed Sarma taking aim with a rifle. Gogoi has urged law enforcement to take action against what he sees as an intentional threat toward a minority group, calling for police cognisance.

Amidst a backdrop of accusations, Gogoi defends against Sarma's remarks linking him to Pakistan, stating his 2013 visit was for work purposes. Gogoi vows to explore legal avenues, underscoring his intent to combat what he perceives as defamatory allegations.

