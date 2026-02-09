Left Menu

Assam's Political Clash: Controversial Video Sparks Genocide Allegations

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi accuses Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of inciting genocide against Muslims through a video. Gogoi claims the video, now-deleted, shows Sarma firing at individuals resembling Muslims. Gogoi calls for police action while countering Sarma's allegations linking Gogoi to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:20 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has leveled serious allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of inciting violence against Muslims. Gogoi's claims stem from a now-deleted video allegedly showing Sarma targeting people with Muslim stereotypes, which he argues promotes genocide.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media, purportedly shared by the state's ruling BJP, displayed Sarma taking aim with a rifle. Gogoi has urged law enforcement to take action against what he sees as an intentional threat toward a minority group, calling for police cognisance.

Amidst a backdrop of accusations, Gogoi defends against Sarma's remarks linking him to Pakistan, stating his 2013 visit was for work purposes. Gogoi vows to explore legal avenues, underscoring his intent to combat what he perceives as defamatory allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

