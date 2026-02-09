Trump Voters Advocate Domestic Focus Amid Immigration Concerns

As Donald Trump enters his second year in office, his voter base is voicing a strong preference for a shift in focus towards domestic issues rather than foreign policy. In interviews conducted by Reuters, supporters stressed the need for clearer legal pathways for immigrants and a reduction in national debt and public waste.

Joyce Kenney, a 74-year-old retiree, expressed satisfaction with Trump's presidency but emphasized the importance of showing more humanity towards law-abiding immigrants wishing to stay in the U.S. Other voters echoed similar sentiments, hoping for immigration reform and healthcare improvements as crucial areas for the president to address.

Despite some discord over Trump's rhetoric and divisive tendencies, many voters remain hopeful for positive changes before the upcoming midterm elections. The administration is encouraged to maintain its economic strategies while also alleviating domestic concerns such as inflation and government inefficiencies.

