Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies

Sweden plans to tighten citizenship rules, extending the wait to eight years and setting a minimum wage threshold. Applicants must pass a language and culture test. The move by the centre-right government aims to address concerns over immigration, with new rules taking effect on June 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:38 IST
  • Sweden

In a significant policy shift, Sweden will impose stricter citizenship rules, increasing the mandatory residency period to eight years before applications can be submitted, the centre-right government announced.

The new regulations include a minimum monthly income requirement and a mandatory test of cultural knowledge and language skills.

This move comes amid a political climate increasingly focused on immigration, as authorities respond to public sentiment leading up to September's parliamentary elections.

