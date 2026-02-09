Sweden Reinforces Citizenship Rules with Stricter Policies
Sweden plans to tighten citizenship rules, extending the wait to eight years and setting a minimum wage threshold. Applicants must pass a language and culture test. The move by the centre-right government aims to address concerns over immigration, with new rules taking effect on June 6.
- Sweden
In a significant policy shift, Sweden will impose stricter citizenship rules, increasing the mandatory residency period to eight years before applications can be submitted, the centre-right government announced.
The new regulations include a minimum monthly income requirement and a mandatory test of cultural knowledge and language skills.
This move comes amid a political climate increasingly focused on immigration, as authorities respond to public sentiment leading up to September's parliamentary elections.
