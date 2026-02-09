Left Menu

Takaichi's Bold Moves: Japan's Rightward Shift Under New Leadership

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's electoral success sets the stage for a conservative shift in Japan. Her agenda includes enhancing military capabilities, imposing tougher immigration policies, preserving traditional values, and boosting government spending. Takaichi's initiatives, controversial with both international and domestic audiences, aim to fortify Japan's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:51 IST
Takaichi's Bold Moves: Japan's Rightward Shift Under New Leadership
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Following her significant election victory, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is poised to drive her ruling party towards a dominant position in parliament. This win empowers her to implement a more conservative agenda, focusing on strengthening the nation's security, immigration policies, and social frameworks.

Takaichi plans to enhance Japan's military might, push for an anti-espionage law, and increase defense spending to align with the United States. Her policies suggest a potential departure from Japan's postwar pacifist stance, stirring both domestic and international discourse.

Notable changes are also anticipated in immigration, as Takaichi advocates for stricter rules amid growing right-wing support. Her government's moves, such as a temporary sales tax reduction to combat economic challenges, indicate a proactive yet contentious approach to addressing Japan's internal and external matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Budget: Growth, Empowerment & Critiques

Bihar's Ambitious Budget: Growth, Empowerment & Critiques

 India
2
India's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid Global Pressures

India's Strategic Energy Diversification Amid Global Pressures

 Global
3
Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza Strains Under Renewed Violence

Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza Strains Under Renewed Violence

 Egypt
4
Delhi Accelerates Electric Future with Massive Electric Bus Rollout

Delhi Accelerates Electric Future with Massive Electric Bus Rollout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026