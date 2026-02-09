Thailand's Conservative Shift: Coalition Talks and Political Repercussions

Thailand encountered a significant shift in its political landscape on Monday, as coalition discussions are poised to commence following Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's unexpected election success. The ruling Bhumjaithai party, with 94% of the votes counted, leads with 193 out of 500 parliamentary seats, according to Reuters.

This victory, heralded by Anutin as a triumph for all Thais, resulted in a 4% surge in stocks, marking the highest level in over a year. Conversely, the People's Party, once leading in opinion polls, secured only 118 seats, facing setbacks as the National Anti-Corruption Commission investigates former members.

Amidst these events, Anutin has pledged to construct a border wall with Cambodia and uphold stimulus plans, including measures to reduce living costs. Constitutional change also garnered voter support, aiming for a more democratic framework with revisions expected over two years.

