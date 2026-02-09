Tensions Rise Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Congress-DMK Alliance Debated

In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, political tensions are escalating as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to characterize the Indian National Congress as a burden to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance. BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy highlighted the weakening influence of Congress, suggesting parallels with previous electoral decisions by Trinamool and Aam Aadmi Party to distance from their INDIA alliances.

Counteracting these claims, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram affirmed that the party's alliance with DMK remains unbroken and that they are prepared for electoral discussions with DMK on seat allocation. Both he and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai insisted on the alliance's integrity, emphasizing seamless ongoing collaboration to finalize constituencies.

Meanwhile, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, in a public address, urged a decisive stance against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing the BJP of consolidating power at the central level to weaken state parties. Stalin's assertive remarks reinforce DMK's past electoral strength and ambitions for the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)