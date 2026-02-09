Cultural Revival and Tribal Empowerment Shine at Bastar Pandum Festival

In a testament to India's rich tribal heritage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to tribal empowerment and cultural revival. Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum Festival in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, Shah highlighted the government's initiatives to promote and commercialize tribal traditions.

The celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas was cited as a hallmark of this commitment. Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has advocated for the preservation and propagation of tribal culture, fostering economic self-reliance through branding and marketing of tribal products.

The Bastar Pandum Festival, hosted by the Chhattisgarh government, was a vibrant showcase of the region's tribal art, handicrafts, and cuisine. It drew significant public participation and was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. Participants lauded the festival for its role in preserving traditional food and art forms, while artists expressed the need for sustained efforts to safeguard these cultural legacies.

