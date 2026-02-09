Diplomatic Dispute: Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader Over Pakistan Visit

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has demanded clarity from Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi regarding his alleged visit to Rawalpindi, Pakistan, claiming Gogoi's visa exclusively covered Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Sarma's charges came amid Gogoi's denial of any illicit connections with Pakistan and his assertion of rightful travel.

In a heated exchange, Gogoi refuted Sarma's accusations, insisting that his Pakistani visit, accompanying his wife on a work trip, was fully authorized. He maintained that his passport, on file with the Indian government since his 2014 MP status, contains all visit details, dispelling any controversy.

Sarma persists in demanding a plausible explanation for Gogoi's visit to Rawalpindi, an area restricted to civilians under typical visa rules, emphasizing its proximity to Pakistan's military headquarters. Meanwhile, Gogoi dismissed Sarma's accusations as baseless, criticizing them as sensationalism.

