BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi: Allegations of Disruption and Defamation
The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberate disruption of parliamentary proceedings and defaming India. They allege his actions undermine constitutional institutions, turning the Lok Sabha into a political battleground. These accusations follow disruptions in Parliament and criticism of Gandhi's conduct both domestically and internationally.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, accusing him of deliberate and disruptive actions in the Lok Sabha. The party alleges that Gandhi's conduct systematically undermines constitutional institutions and holds no interest in meaningful debates.
BJP's chief spokesperson, Anil Baluni, claims that Gandhi aims to turn the parliament into a political battleground, obstructing India's progress and global reputation. Despite being given chances to speak, Gandhi is accused of maintaining a 'defame India' narrative and avoiding substantive debate.
The BJP denounces the repeated obstruction of parliamentary proceedings by Gandhi, suggesting this reflects a deep disregard for democratic norms. Baluni criticized the Congress for missing critical debates and suggested their actions show a lack of focus on people-centric issues.
