Left Menu

BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi: Allegations of Disruption and Defamation

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of deliberate disruption of parliamentary proceedings and defaming India. They allege his actions undermine constitutional institutions, turning the Lok Sabha into a political battleground. These accusations follow disruptions in Parliament and criticism of Gandhi's conduct both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:34 IST
BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi: Allegations of Disruption and Defamation
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday condemned Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, accusing him of deliberate and disruptive actions in the Lok Sabha. The party alleges that Gandhi's conduct systematically undermines constitutional institutions and holds no interest in meaningful debates.

BJP's chief spokesperson, Anil Baluni, claims that Gandhi aims to turn the parliament into a political battleground, obstructing India's progress and global reputation. Despite being given chances to speak, Gandhi is accused of maintaining a 'defame India' narrative and avoiding substantive debate.

The BJP denounces the repeated obstruction of parliamentary proceedings by Gandhi, suggesting this reflects a deep disregard for democratic norms. Baluni criticized the Congress for missing critical debates and suggested their actions show a lack of focus on people-centric issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala CM Vijayan Condemns Alleged Hate Video from Assam BJP

Kerala CM Vijayan Condemns Alleged Hate Video from Assam BJP

 India
2
Gold Prices Surge Amid Dollar Dip and Fed Speculations

Gold Prices Surge Amid Dollar Dip and Fed Speculations

 Global
3
Pakistani High Court Clears Ex-Military Officer in Blasphemy Case

Pakistani High Court Clears Ex-Military Officer in Blasphemy Case

 Pakistan
4
Mexico's Oil Diplomacy with Cuba: A Delicate Balance

Mexico's Oil Diplomacy with Cuba: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026