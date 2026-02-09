Tamil Nadu in Budget Spotlight: Clash Over Allocations

The Union Budget 2026-27 has become a flashpoint for political clashing, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed claims by DMK member P Wilson, who alleged that Tamil Nadu was overlooked in the financial outline. Sitharaman underscored the planned Rare Earth Corridor and district girls' hostels as significant benefits for Tamil Nadu.

In her rebuttal, Sitharaman challenged what she termed as 'sweeping statements' from Wilson, insisting that the recent budget included numerous relevant initiatives for Tamil Nadu's growth. The finance minister emphasized projects and allocations that support the state's infrastructure and social development.

While DMK's Wilson criticized the budget as disproportionately benefiting states like Gujarat and Delhi, AIADMK's M Thambidurai praised Sitharaman for her stewardship. The dialogue underscored ongoing debates over federal resource allocation and perceived regional disparities in economic planning.

