BJP Chief Nitin Nabin: A New Era of Leadership in Bihar
Nitin Nabin, the new BJP chief, urged party workers in Bihar to act as if they were the national president during his first state visit. He emphasized a 'nation first' ethos and praised workers' past efforts. Nabin's visit coincided with his attending multiple political events in Bihar.
Nitin Nabin, the newly elevated BJP chief, made a significant impact during his inaugural visit to Bihar, urging party workers to adopt a mindset of national leadership.
At a grand felicitation ceremony at Bapu Sabhagar, he stressed the BJP's commitment to 'nation first, party second' and lauded the cadre's historical efforts against lawlessness.
Highlighting political aspirations, Nabin emphasized that diligent party members could rise through the ranks and significantly contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
