Kerala CM Vijayan Condemns Alleged Hate Video from Assam BJP

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over a controversial video allegedly posted by the BJP's Assam unit, which seemed to incite violence against a minority community.

The video, rapidly deleted, reportedly depicted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma taking direct aim at two individuals, leading to widespread condemnation from Vijayan. He asserted that such actions are a severe threat to the secular foundation of India.

Vijayan further accused the BJP's national leadership of complicity through silence and called for secular forces to unite against divisive politics. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma claimed ignorance about the video that sparked the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)