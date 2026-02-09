Kerala CM Vijayan Condemns Alleged Hate Video from Assam BJP
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized a controversial video from the BJP's Assam unit that appeared to incite violence against a minority community. The video, which depicted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targeting individuals of a minority group, was condemned as an attack on India's secular values.
On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed shock over a controversial video allegedly posted by the BJP's Assam unit, which seemed to incite violence against a minority community.
The video, rapidly deleted, reportedly depicted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma taking direct aim at two individuals, leading to widespread condemnation from Vijayan. He asserted that such actions are a severe threat to the secular foundation of India.
Vijayan further accused the BJP's national leadership of complicity through silence and called for secular forces to unite against divisive politics. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma claimed ignorance about the video that sparked the controversy.
