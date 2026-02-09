Vox Surge in Aragon's Election: A Sign of Shifting Political Winds

Spain's political landscape is on the brink of a significant transformation, as evidenced by the recent Aragon election where the far-right Vox party doubled its seats. This development comes amid broader national gains for Vox, indicating a shift in support away from traditional conservative leaders.

The recent vote, called by the People's Party following unsuccessful budget talks, did not produce the desired consolidation of power for the PP. Instead, it has left them dependent on Vox's support, as they dropped seats in the regional assembly.

While Vox's gains reflect a rightward momentum across Spain, the Socialist party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also faced losses. As national elections approach, these shifts signify a changing political dynamic that could redefine Spain's governance.

