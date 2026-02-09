Left Menu

NCP Emerges Victorious in Pune Zilla Parishad With 51 Seats

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) retained control of Pune Zilla Parishad by winning 51 out of 73 seats, following the tragic death of Ajit Pawar. The BJP secured 10 seats, while other parties had minimal victories. Respectful campaigning saw diminished aggression due to Pawar's recent plane crash.

In a decisive electoral outcome, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured its dominance over Pune Zilla Parishad by clinching 51 out of 73 available seats. This victory comes shortly after the tragic death of prominent party figure Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Meanwhile, the BJP managed to obtain 10 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) won six, the conventional Shiv Sena secured five, and an NCP splinter group gained one seat. The Congress, however, did not register any victories in this election.

The NCP demonstrated exceptional performance in strategic regions, claiming all available seats in both the Baramati and Indapur groups. The party also emerged as a strong contender in the Panchayat Samiti polls, winning 78 out of 146 seats, pending those in the Haveli group. The tragic circumstances surrounding Pawar's death cast a somber tone on the campaign, with parties restraining aggressive tactics out of respect for the departed leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

