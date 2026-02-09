Crisis at Number 10: The Starmer-Mandelson Controversy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under increasing pressure to resign due to the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador, a decision mired by Mandelson's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

If Starmer steps down, the Labour Party will organize a leadership election requiring contenders to gain support from at least 81 Labour MPs and additional backing from grassroots and affiliated groups. A single qualifying candidate would automatically become leader and prime minister.

Should a leadership challenge arise, Starmer would remain a candidate, with the same nomination rules applying. Historically, Labour MPs have never successfully unseated a sitting prime minister, a task made harder compared to the Conservatives due to Labour's structured candidate backing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)