Crisis at Number 10: The Starmer-Mandelson Controversy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces calls to resign after appointing Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador. The backlash stems from Mandelson's ties to U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. If Starmer resigns or faces a leadership challenge, Labour would hold a leadership contest necessitating support from 20% of Labour MPs.

Updated: 09-02-2026 21:54 IST
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under increasing pressure to resign due to the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as the U.S. ambassador, a decision mired by Mandelson's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

If Starmer steps down, the Labour Party will organize a leadership election requiring contenders to gain support from at least 81 Labour MPs and additional backing from grassroots and affiliated groups. A single qualifying candidate would automatically become leader and prime minister.

Should a leadership challenge arise, Starmer would remain a candidate, with the same nomination rules applying. Historically, Labour MPs have never successfully unseated a sitting prime minister, a task made harder compared to the Conservatives due to Labour's structured candidate backing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

