Dhumal Criticizes Fiscal Mismanagement Amidst Himachal's Financial Strain

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal voiced his concern over the financial crisis facing Himachal Pradesh, attributing it to longstanding issues that were overlooked by the current administration.

In a detailed statement, he noted that the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant was outlined well ahead by the Finance Commission, dispelling any notion of it being a surprise development. He criticized the state government for its lack of alternative revenue strategies and robust financial management plans.

Dhumal recounted his tenure, emphasizing fiscal discipline and agricultural reform as ways his administration managed financial hurdles. He urged the current government to prioritize expenditure reviews and avoid unnecessary spending, especially amidst claims of financial strain.

