Tensions Escalate: AAP Protests Bajwa's Controversial Remarks Amidst Allegations of Political Theatrics

In a heated display of political contention, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Monday against opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa's alleged derogatory remarks about Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh. The confrontation led Chandigarh Police to deploy water cannons on AAP workers attempting to break through barricades.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission took notice of Bajwa's comments, demanding an explanation by February 11. Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, stands accused of disparaging remarks against Singh's background, prompting widespread criticism and allegations of an 'anti-Dalit' mindset by the AAP.

While Bajwa expressed concerns over the AAP's priorities amid Punjab's economic challenges, demanding a focus on governance rather than 'political theatrics,' AAP leaders, alongside Minister Harbhajan Singh, defended the protest as necessary to expose systemic biases against Dalits and honest livelihoods.

