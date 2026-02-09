Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: AAP Protests Bajwa's Controversial Remarks Amidst Allegations of Political Theatrics

The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against Partap Singh Bajwa's comments about Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh. The demonstration sparked a debate on priorities, with Bajwa questioning the ruling party's focus amidst economic challenges. AAP criticized Bajwa's remarks as derogatory, urging an apology for disrespecting honest livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:46 IST
Tensions Escalate: AAP Protests Bajwa's Controversial Remarks Amidst Allegations of Political Theatrics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated display of political contention, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Monday against opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa's alleged derogatory remarks about Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh. The confrontation led Chandigarh Police to deploy water cannons on AAP workers attempting to break through barricades.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission took notice of Bajwa's comments, demanding an explanation by February 11. Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, stands accused of disparaging remarks against Singh's background, prompting widespread criticism and allegations of an 'anti-Dalit' mindset by the AAP.

While Bajwa expressed concerns over the AAP's priorities amid Punjab's economic challenges, demanding a focus on governance rather than 'political theatrics,' AAP leaders, alongside Minister Harbhajan Singh, defended the protest as necessary to expose systemic biases against Dalits and honest livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Controversy Sparks Bipartisan Criticism

Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Controversy Sparks Bipartisan Criticism

 Global
2
Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision for T20 Clash with India

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision for T20 Clash with India

 Pakistan
3
EU Ramps Up Sanctions: Targeting Global Ports and Banks

EU Ramps Up Sanctions: Targeting Global Ports and Banks

 Global
4
Global Markets Rebound: Tech Stocks and Silver Surge Amid Political Shifts

Global Markets Rebound: Tech Stocks and Silver Surge Amid Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026