Ritu Tawde Vows to Serve Mumbai as 'Sevak' Post Unopposed Election Victory

Newly-elected Mayor Ritu Tawde pledges to serve Mumbai with a 'sevak' mindset after the BJP's major win in BMC elections. Taking office on February 11, Tawde highlights the BJP's strong voter support, which won 89 seats and secured a 45.22% vote share, leading the Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:56 IST
Newly-elected Mumbai Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-elected Mumbai Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has committed to serving as a 'sevak' of the city rather than merely holding the mayoral title, following her joint victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Speaking to ANI after the win, Tawde expressed gratitude for the support she received from Mumbai's electorate.

In the BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, a historic milestone positioning Tawde to assume office unopposed on February 11. The party secured 89 seats and garnered 11,79,273 votes, which constituted 21.58% of the total votes, and a dominant 45.22% share among winning candidates.

Meanwhile, Tawde's alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), captured 29 seats with a 5% vote share. Supporting the alliance balance, the Shiv Sena (UBT) in cooperation with MNS achieved 65 seats, while the Congress gained 24 seats, marking significant shifts in Mumbai's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

