Ritu Tawde Vows to Serve Mumbai as 'Sevak' Post Unopposed Election Victory

Newly-elected Mumbai Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has committed to serving as a 'sevak' of the city rather than merely holding the mayoral title, following her joint victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Speaking to ANI after the win, Tawde expressed gratitude for the support she received from Mumbai's electorate.

In the BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, a historic milestone positioning Tawde to assume office unopposed on February 11. The party secured 89 seats and garnered 11,79,273 votes, which constituted 21.58% of the total votes, and a dominant 45.22% share among winning candidates.

Meanwhile, Tawde's alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), captured 29 seats with a 5% vote share. Supporting the alliance balance, the Shiv Sena (UBT) in cooperation with MNS achieved 65 seats, while the Congress gained 24 seats, marking significant shifts in Mumbai's political landscape.

