Left Menu

Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress, specifically Rahul Gandhi, for causing disruptions in Lok Sabha sessions, hindering other members from speaking. Rijiju stated that despite Congress's no-confidence motion efforts against the Speaker, they lack sufficient numbers. He addressed opposition conduct and the ensuing political row around Gandhi's speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:17 IST
Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, targeting Rahul Gandhi for stirring disruptions in the Lok Sabha. The Minister criticized the situation where Gandhi's accusatory remarks contribute to ruckus, halting parliamentary proceedings and obstructing others from voicing their stands.

Rijiju informed reporters that any potential no-confidence motion against the Speaker by the opposition is inconsequential due to their insufficient numbers. He emphasized his earlier commitment to allow Congress and other parties to discuss parliamentary procedures, provided the House operates smoothly.

A political controversy unfolded as Rijiju refrained from advising the Speaker to act against opposition behaviors, which included disrespectful acts towards the Speaker's institution. This clash comes on the heels of Rahul Gandhi's contentious speech referencing a 'pre-print book' during the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

TRENDING

1
Fernando Alonso Gears Up for Uncertain Yet Thrilling Formula One Season

Fernando Alonso Gears Up for Uncertain Yet Thrilling Formula One Season

 Global
2
AIMIM's Political Influence: Owaisi's View on Power Dynamics

AIMIM's Political Influence: Owaisi's View on Power Dynamics

 India
3
Sabotage Disrupts Italy's Olympics: Anarchists Target Rail Infrastructure

Sabotage Disrupts Italy's Olympics: Anarchists Target Rail Infrastructure

 Italy
4
Controversial Land Transfer Near IMA: Security Concerns Rise

Controversial Land Transfer Near IMA: Security Concerns Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026