Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Parliamentary Disruptions
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress, specifically Rahul Gandhi, for causing disruptions in Lok Sabha sessions, hindering other members from speaking. Rijiju stated that despite Congress's no-confidence motion efforts against the Speaker, they lack sufficient numbers. He addressed opposition conduct and the ensuing political row around Gandhi's speech.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress, targeting Rahul Gandhi for stirring disruptions in the Lok Sabha. The Minister criticized the situation where Gandhi's accusatory remarks contribute to ruckus, halting parliamentary proceedings and obstructing others from voicing their stands.
Rijiju informed reporters that any potential no-confidence motion against the Speaker by the opposition is inconsequential due to their insufficient numbers. He emphasized his earlier commitment to allow Congress and other parties to discuss parliamentary procedures, provided the House operates smoothly.
A political controversy unfolded as Rijiju refrained from advising the Speaker to act against opposition behaviors, which included disrespectful acts towards the Speaker's institution. This clash comes on the heels of Rahul Gandhi's contentious speech referencing a 'pre-print book' during the motion of thanks to the President's Address.
