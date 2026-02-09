Punjab Commission Probes Viral Video Controversy Involving Opposition Leader

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has launched an investigation after a viral video allegedly shows Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa using derogatory language against Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. As per a February 9 official communication, the Commission has taken action under Section 10(2)(h) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act, 2004.

The incident reportedly took place on February 7, 2026, in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar district, where Bajwa allegedly made inappropriate remarks during a public address. The viral video gained traction on social media, leading the Commission to instruct the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar, to submit a detailed factual report. Accompanying documents have been requested through the Deputy or Superintendent of Police.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing on February 11, 2026, at 3 PM. The SSP has been directed to ensure compliance and may need to appear before the Commission. Bajwa has been summoned to present his clarification on the allegations. Failure to comply may result in civil court powers being invoked by the Commission. Meanwhile, tensions intensified in Chandigarh with Aam Aadmi Party protests leading to police intervention, including the use of water cannons.

(With inputs from agencies.)