From Viral Videos to Electoral Defeat: Nirmala Nawale's Surprising Setback

Nirmala Nawale, a popular social media influencer and former sarpanch, lost the Panchayat Samiti election in Pune to BJP's Manisha Satish Pachange. Nawale, who has a strong social media presence with many viral videos, couldn't translate her online influence into electoral victory despite contesting on an NCP ticket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nirmala Nawale, a prominent social media influencer and former sarpanch, faced a surprising electoral defeat in the Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district. Contesting on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket, Nawale was beaten by BJP's Manisha Satish Pachange by approximately 300 votes.

Known for her strong online presence, Nawale's popularity on social media, where several of her videos have gone viral, couldn't secure her the needed votes in the Karegaon-Kanhur Mesai constituency.

Despite her engineering background and prior unopposed election as sarpanch, Nawale's online fame did not translate to actual votes, signaling the challenges of converting digital popularity into political success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

