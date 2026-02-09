From Viral Videos to Electoral Defeat: Nirmala Nawale's Surprising Setback

Nirmala Nawale, a prominent social media influencer and former sarpanch, faced a surprising electoral defeat in the Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district. Contesting on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket, Nawale was beaten by BJP's Manisha Satish Pachange by approximately 300 votes.

Known for her strong online presence, Nawale's popularity on social media, where several of her videos have gone viral, couldn't secure her the needed votes in the Karegaon-Kanhur Mesai constituency.

Despite her engineering background and prior unopposed election as sarpanch, Nawale's online fame did not translate to actual votes, signaling the challenges of converting digital popularity into political success.

