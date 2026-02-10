Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals
The Trump administration is proposing changes to limit federal employees' rights to appeal dismissals, directing appeals to the Office of Personnel Management instead of the independent Merit Systems Protection Board. This move aligns with Trump's efforts to downsize the federal workforce, raising concerns over reduced oversight.
The Trump administration is pushing a new proposal that would limit federal employees' ability to appeal dismissals, moving such appeals away from the independent Merit Systems Protection Board to the Office of Personnel Management, which reports directly to the President.
This plan is part of President Trump's broader initiative to reduce the size of the federal workforce, a key objective of his second term, and raises concerns over diminishing oversight for federal employees.
The Merit Systems Protection Board has seen a significant increase in cases since Trump assumed office again, with an increase of 266% in cases in a year. Federal unions and workers express concerns about the lack of impartial oversight if the proposal is implemented.
