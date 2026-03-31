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RBI's Data Quality Index: A Positive Shift in Banking Oversight

The RBI reported an improvement in the supervisory data quality index score for scheduled commercial banks, rising to 90.9 in December 2025 from 90.7 in September. This index assesses data accuracy and timeliness of returns submissions, covering aspects like asset quality and capital adequacy. Two banks scored below 80.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:42 IST
RBI's Data Quality Index: A Positive Shift in Banking Oversight
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The supervisory data quality index score, indicating the quality of scheduled commercial banks in submitting data, showed improvement by December 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The index, designed to gauge data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency, rose to 90.9 from 90.7 over the previous quarter.

Notably, the RBI aims for these improvements to align with the principles outlined in its Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024, highlighting better data submission by most institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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