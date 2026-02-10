Left Menu

Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire at Risk Amid Renewed Tensions

Tensions flare in Gaza as Israeli military strikes kill three, undermining a four-month-old ceasefire. The Israeli army retaliates following a ceasefire breach in Rafah. Meanwhile, the U.N. expresses concern over Israeli actions in the West Bank, as operations at Rafah crossing show signs of stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-02-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 03:28 IST
Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire at Risk Amid Renewed Tensions

In a recent escalation, Israeli military strikes resulted in three fatalities in Gaza City, jeopardizing a tenuous months-old ceasefire. The strikes were in retaliation for a reported ceasefire violation in Rafah.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over Israel's security cabinet's decision to bolster control over the West Bank, calling it unlawful and a threat to a two-state solution.

The Rafah crossing, a critical exit point to Egypt, is witnessing improvements after initial chaos since reopening. Palestinian official Ali Shaath indicated that operations are stabilizing, despite Israel's lack of immediate confirmation on crossing figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yunus Appeals for 'Yes' Vote in Controversial Bangladesh Referendum

Yunus Appeals for 'Yes' Vote in Controversial Bangladesh Referendum

 Bangladesh
2
Trump Administration Champions Free Speech in Western Democracies

Trump Administration Champions Free Speech in Western Democracies

 Global
3
Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire at Risk Amid Renewed Tensions

Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire at Risk Amid Renewed Tensions

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Rebound as Markets Await Key Economic Data

Tech Stocks Rebound as Markets Await Key Economic Data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026