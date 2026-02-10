Conflict in Gaza: Ceasefire at Risk Amid Renewed Tensions
Tensions flare in Gaza as Israeli military strikes kill three, undermining a four-month-old ceasefire. The Israeli army retaliates following a ceasefire breach in Rafah. Meanwhile, the U.N. expresses concern over Israeli actions in the West Bank, as operations at Rafah crossing show signs of stabilization.
In a recent escalation, Israeli military strikes resulted in three fatalities in Gaza City, jeopardizing a tenuous months-old ceasefire. The strikes were in retaliation for a reported ceasefire violation in Rafah.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over Israel's security cabinet's decision to bolster control over the West Bank, calling it unlawful and a threat to a two-state solution.
The Rafah crossing, a critical exit point to Egypt, is witnessing improvements after initial chaos since reopening. Palestinian official Ali Shaath indicated that operations are stabilizing, despite Israel's lack of immediate confirmation on crossing figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
