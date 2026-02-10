Left Menu

Court Temporarily Lifts Block on TPS Termination: A Debate on Immigration Policies

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily lifted a previous block on the Trump administration's decision to end deportation protections for migrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. This move allows the government to argue its case for terminating these protections, claiming improved conditions in these countries.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has temporarily lifted an injunction that prevented the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 89,000 migrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua.

The decision, announced on Monday, allows the government to argue for the termination of TPS, with the court highlighting that it could prove there were "legitimate" reasons for the move. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the decision, emphasizing TPS was never meant to be permanent.

Despite the appeal, concerns remain regarding the decision's implications on migrants, with critics arguing the administration may not have fully considered the current conditions in the affected countries. Legal representatives for the migrants have yet to comment on the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

