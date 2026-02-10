Court Temporarily Lifts Block on TPS Termination: A Debate on Immigration Policies

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has temporarily lifted an injunction that prevented the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 89,000 migrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua.

The decision, announced on Monday, allows the government to argue for the termination of TPS, with the court highlighting that it could prove there were "legitimate" reasons for the move. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the decision, emphasizing TPS was never meant to be permanent.

Despite the appeal, concerns remain regarding the decision's implications on migrants, with critics arguing the administration may not have fully considered the current conditions in the affected countries. Legal representatives for the migrants have yet to comment on the ruling.

