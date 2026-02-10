BJP Women MPs Demand Action Against Opposition's Heinous Acts in Lok Sabha

Women MPs from the BJP have implored Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to institute strong measures against opposition MPs involved in what they described as 'heinous acts' within the parliamentary session. These acts included entering deep into treasury benches and besieging the Prime Minister's seat.

The MPs expressed particular concern over the events of February 4, which they believe could have led to serious consequences and represented a low point in India's parliamentary history. Due to opposition protests, Prime Minister Modi was unable to respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

In a letter, the women MPs praised Speaker Birla for maintaining order and decorum amidst the chaos. They called for action against the disrupting members to preserve the dignity of democratic institutions. The disruptions began after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments were disallowed, leading to continued unrest within the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)