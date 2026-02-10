Left Menu

Controversy Over India-US Interim Trade Deal: Questions Raised in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tewari called for a discussion on the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, raising concerns over commitments on Russian oil purchases and US agricultural tariffs. The debate addresses India's energy security and farmer interests amid geopolitical shifts.

Updated: 10-02-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:25 IST
Controversy Over India-US Interim Trade Deal: Questions Raised in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari motioned for an Adjournment in Lok Sabha, advocating for dialogue regarding the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Tewari expressed apprehension over alleged commitments involving Russian oil procurement and US agricultural tariff reductions.

In his statement, Tewari urged for the suspension of regular parliamentary proceedings to deliberate on matters arising from the USA-India Joint Statement and a recent Executive Order by the White House. He emphasized the potential impact on India's energy security, farmer interests, and strategic autonomy, calling for a comprehensive parliamentary debate.

Complications arose after a joint announcement revealed India's plans to lower tariffs on US industrial and agricultural goods. Meanwhile, scrutiny surrounded India's oil purchases from Russia following a US claim that such imports would cease. However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri maintained that national interest would dictate India's energy strategy, ensuring stable and fair energy supply.

