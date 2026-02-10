Controversy Over India-US Interim Trade Deal: Questions Raised in Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari motioned for an Adjournment in Lok Sabha, advocating for dialogue regarding the India-US Interim Trade Agreement. Tewari expressed apprehension over alleged commitments involving Russian oil procurement and US agricultural tariff reductions.

In his statement, Tewari urged for the suspension of regular parliamentary proceedings to deliberate on matters arising from the USA-India Joint Statement and a recent Executive Order by the White House. He emphasized the potential impact on India's energy security, farmer interests, and strategic autonomy, calling for a comprehensive parliamentary debate.

Complications arose after a joint announcement revealed India's plans to lower tariffs on US industrial and agricultural goods. Meanwhile, scrutiny surrounded India's oil purchases from Russia following a US claim that such imports would cease. However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri maintained that national interest would dictate India's energy strategy, ensuring stable and fair energy supply.

