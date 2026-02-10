Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, accuses publisher of misleading public about the availability of General MM Naravane's memoir. Penguin Random House India insists no authorized copies exist, challenging claims of the book's circulation. Delhi Police investigates the purported leak, adding to the political turmoil.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has publicly accused the publisher of former Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', of providing false information. Speaking to reporters, he alleged the book was available for sale despite the publisher's assertions to the contrary.

Gandhi referenced General Naravane's social media post from 2023, which suggested the book could be purchased online. He questioned Penguin Random House India's claim that no copies have been published, suggesting a possible concealment of inconvenient truths by the publisher or the government.

Penguin Random House India, however, reiterated its exclusive rights to the memoir, stating explicitly that no copies have been distributed or sold, with any circulating versions being unauthorized. This prompted an investigation by Delhi Police after reports emerged of pre-print copies being circulated.

