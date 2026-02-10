Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Amidst Lok Sabha Turmoil

In a move poised to intensify parliamentary tensions, the Congress party is preparing to submit a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This decision follows a series of disorderly sessions in the Lower House, with allegations of bias against Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi escalating the row.

The Congress motion reportedly garners backing from the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, though the Trinamool Congress remains undecided. The motion hinges on Gandhi's right to address the House, raising concerns over parliamentary impartiality as the Speaker's credibility comes under sharp scrutiny.

This political standoff emerges amidst controversy surrounding unpublished memoir claims by General MM Naravane. Gandhi's accusations that his discussion was silenced by Speaker rulings invite clashes with the BJP, which criticizes Congress as harmful to national interests. The dispute undoubtedly signals further parliamentary disruptions this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)