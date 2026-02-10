Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha Over Budget Discussions

The Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times due to mounting opposition protests. The protests disrupted proceedings as opposition members demanded discussions on key issues. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiu criticized the Congress for stalling debates. The uproar included demands from Congress and other opposition parties over the Chair's handling of a 2020 conflict discussion.

The Lok Sabha session was marked by repeated adjournments on Tuesday, as opposition members intensified their protests. They demanded that critical issues be addressed before the Union Budget discussions commenced. Despite attempts to calm the situation, the protests led to delays in parliamentary proceedings.

After the first adjournment, ministers tabled papers and committee reports amidst slogans from opposition members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress MPs of hindering the budget debate while other opposition members expressed their willingness to participate.

The opposition's discontent persisted with members raising slogans during Question Hour. The protests were partly triggered by the Chair's decision to prevent Rahul Gandhi from citing a controversial article. The Lok Sabha has experienced ongoing turmoil since February 2, with recent actions including the suspension of eight MPs.

