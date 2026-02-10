Left Menu

China's Anti-Graft Crusade Targets Defense Industry Official

China has charged Zhang Jianhua, a former deputy director of its defense industry regulator, with bribery and influence abuse. This move is part of a broader anti-corruption campaign targeting military and related industries, coinciding with President Xi Jinping's goals for military modernization by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:08 IST
China has intensified its anti-corruption campaign, now focusing on the defense industry. The latest development sees Zhang Jianhua, a former deputy director, accused of serious offenses including bribery and misuse of power, according to China's top prosecutor.

The charges against Zhang follow a series of significant changes, including the investigation of the country's top military general and the dismissal of three lawmakers linked to defense sectors. Zhang is alleged to have exploited his roles to gain improper benefits for others, with evidence of large-scale bribery.

Zhang's career spanned nearly four decades in the state defense sector, and after surrendering to authorities, he was expelled from the Communist Party. The crackdown aligns with President Xi Jinping's vision to modernize the military, though U.S. officials suggest corruption has hindered progress toward these ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

