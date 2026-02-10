Opposition Rallies Against Lok Sabha Speaker with No-Confidence Motion

In a significant move on Tuesday, the Congress party, along with backing from the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), submitted a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi confirmed the submission, citing procedural adherence under rule 94C rules.

The motion, endorsed by 118 MPs, alleges the Speaker's 'blatantly partisan' handling of the House, particularly accusing him of silencing Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during key discussions. This has fueled accusations of biased conduct and unmet grievances, as per Congress sources.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) urged Congress to formally appeal to Speaker Birla before pursuing the motion. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee warned of support for the motion if the Speaker fails to address issues promptly, highlighting the Opposition's frustration over recent parliamentary challenges.

