Left Menu

Opposition Rallies Against Lok Sabha Speaker with No-Confidence Motion

The Congress, supported by other opposition parties, has submitted a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing 'partisan' conduct and restricting opposition voices. With signatures from 118 MPs, the motion underscores growing tensions within India’s parliamentary proceedings, urging the Speaker to address grievances promptly or face further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:49 IST
Opposition Rallies Against Lok Sabha Speaker with No-Confidence Motion
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Tuesday, the Congress party, along with backing from the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), submitted a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi confirmed the submission, citing procedural adherence under rule 94C rules.

The motion, endorsed by 118 MPs, alleges the Speaker's 'blatantly partisan' handling of the House, particularly accusing him of silencing Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, during key discussions. This has fueled accusations of biased conduct and unmet grievances, as per Congress sources.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) urged Congress to formally appeal to Speaker Birla before pursuing the motion. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee warned of support for the motion if the Speaker fails to address issues promptly, highlighting the Opposition's frustration over recent parliamentary challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Police Launch Asset Seizure in Drug Trafficking Probe

West Bengal Police Launch Asset Seizure in Drug Trafficking Probe

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants

Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants

 India
3
Global Experts Convene to Shape the Future of Education

Global Experts Convene to Shape the Future of Education

 India
4
BJP-Sena Alliance Secures Key Municipal Posts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP-Sena Alliance Secures Key Municipal Posts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026