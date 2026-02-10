Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Protests Over Candidate's Tragic Death

Several BJP members were detained during a protest at the Telangana DGP office over the alleged suicide of a municipal election candidate. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao blamed threats from the ruling Congress and allies for the candidate's death, demanding dismissal of state minister Vakiti Srihari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:02 IST
Tensions Rise as BJP Protests Over Candidate's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political dispute, BJP workers and leaders organized a protest at the Telangana DGP office, resulting in multiple detentions by police on Tuesday. The demonstration arose due to the alleged suicide of a BJP candidate in the Narayanpet district's municipal elections.

The protest escalated when BJP members attempted to enter the DGP office forcibly, prompting police intervention to restrain and eventually take them into custody. The incident highlights rising tensions in the lead-up to the state municipal elections.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao accused the ruling Congress and supporters of state Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari of pressuring the candidate into suicide. Rao's statement demands Srihari's removal from the cabinet, intensifying the political conflict as the elections approach on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Police Launch Asset Seizure in Drug Trafficking Probe

West Bengal Police Launch Asset Seizure in Drug Trafficking Probe

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants

Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants

 India
3
Global Experts Convene to Shape the Future of Education

Global Experts Convene to Shape the Future of Education

 India
4
BJP-Sena Alliance Secures Key Municipal Posts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BJP-Sena Alliance Secures Key Municipal Posts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026