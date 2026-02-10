Tensions Rise as BJP Protests Over Candidate's Tragic Death

In a heated political dispute, BJP workers and leaders organized a protest at the Telangana DGP office, resulting in multiple detentions by police on Tuesday. The demonstration arose due to the alleged suicide of a BJP candidate in the Narayanpet district's municipal elections.

The protest escalated when BJP members attempted to enter the DGP office forcibly, prompting police intervention to restrain and eventually take them into custody. The incident highlights rising tensions in the lead-up to the state municipal elections.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao accused the ruling Congress and supporters of state Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari of pressuring the candidate into suicide. Rao's statement demands Srihari's removal from the cabinet, intensifying the political conflict as the elections approach on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)